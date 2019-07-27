|
|
MACCAGNAN LAWRENCE A.
Of Turtle Creek, a recent resident of Brookdale Murrysville, age 92, died peacefully with his family present on Thursday, July 25, 2019. Beloved father of Linda Maccagnan Roberts (late David Roberts) of White Oak; dear uncle of Mary (Stephen) Bereznak, Algie (late Howard) Edwards, Anne (Eugene) Prosser and the late Larry (Fran) Aiello who died just hours after Jim. Jim is also survived by many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Domenica (late Sam) Gaspari, Maria (late Lawrence) Aiello and Angelina (late Frank) McMinn. Jim was a WW II Navy veteran and served in the Pacific Theatre aboard the USS Alamance during the Philippine Liberation. After the War, he become a machinist at the Westinghouse Airbrake Co. in Wilmerding and retired after 45 years of service. As a youth, Jim caddied at the former Penhurst Golf Club in Wilkins Twp. and that spawned his passion for playing the game of golf. Jim also was dedicated to St. Colman Church of Turtle Creek where he served as an usher and volunteer. Friends are welcome on Sunday from 2-8 p.m. at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, Turtle Creek/Monroeville Chapel, 1111 Monroeville Ave. at James St., Turtle Creek 412-823-9350. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Colman Church on Monday at 10 a.m. Jim will be laid to rest with Military Honors at Good Shepherd Cemetery. Jim's family wishes to express profound gratitude to the staff of Brookdale Murrysville and also to Heartland Hospice for their compassionate care of Jim. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Alzheimer's Disease Research, P.O. Box 1950, Clarksburg, MD 20871 (www. BrightFocus<" + 'img' + " src='" + adImpUrl + "' style='width:1px; height:1px; display:inline; margin:0px; padding:0px' />");
}());
.org" target="_new" rel="nofollow">.org) or to Heartland Hospice, 3520 Rt. 130, Bldg. 3, Irwin, PA. 15642
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 27, 2019