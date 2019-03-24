SCHELL LAWRENCE A., Sr. "LARRY"

Age 84, of Troy Hill, on Friday, March 22, 2019. Beloved husband of Jean C. Schell; loving father of Larry, Jr., Denise (Paul) McDonald, Danny (Tammy) Schell, Michael and Char (Dee) McGlothlin; also survived by 14 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren; brother of the late Bill, Joseph, and Oliver Schell, Leah Werner, and Donald Schell; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will be received 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. MONDAY ONLY at the HUGHES FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1501 Lowrie St., Pgh., PA 15212 - Troy Hill. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. in Most Holy Name Church, Troy Hill. Larry proudly served as a US Marine during the Korean War. He was a member of the VFW Post 7090 and the American Legion Post 565. He retired after 39 years from Ralph J. Meyer Co. and was a member of Local 249. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Anthony's Chapel. Please pay tribute to his family's online guestbook at www.hughesfhinc.com