Hughes Funeral Home, Inc.
1501 Lowrie St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15212
(412) 231-4193
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
Most Holy Name Church
Troy Hill, PA
LAWRENCE A. "LARRY" SCHELL Sr.

LAWRENCE A. "LARRY" SCHELL Sr. Obituary
SCHELL LAWRENCE A., Sr. "LARRY"

Age 84, of Troy Hill, on Friday, March 22, 2019. Beloved husband of Jean C. Schell; loving father of Larry, Jr., Denise (Paul) McDonald, Danny (Tammy) Schell, Michael and Char (Dee) McGlothlin; also survived by 14 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren; brother of the late Bill, Joseph, and Oliver Schell, Leah Werner, and Donald Schell; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will be received 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. MONDAY ONLY at the HUGHES FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1501 Lowrie St., Pgh., PA 15212 - Troy Hill. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. in Most Holy Name Church, Troy Hill. Larry proudly served as a US Marine during the Korean War. He was a member of the VFW Post 7090 and the American Legion Post 565. He retired after 39 years from Ralph J. Meyer Co. and was a member of Local 249. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Anthony's Chapel. Please pay tribute to his family's online guestbook at www.hughesfhinc.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 24, 2019
