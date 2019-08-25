|
|
WHITE LAWRENCE A. "LARRY"
Age 61, of Mt. Oliver, passed away Sat., August 3, 2019, from complications of pneumonia. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Lorraine (McCoy); cherished son of Joan (Gordon) Gump and the late Bill L. Gump and Clyde F. White; loving father of Jeremy (Heather), Elizabeth, Kassandra Fair and Larry, Jr.; and grandfather of Ashley. He was the dear brother of Sharon August, David (Peggy), and Christine (Peter) Hoglund. Larry is also survived by nieces and nephews. The family would also like to acknowledge Larry's devoted friend Mary Beth Fair whose care and love for Larry and our family has been a blessing during this difficult time. After graduation from Mt. Lebanon High School, Larry enlisted in the US Navy. He worked at Naval Air Stations in Memphis, Tennessee, Pensacola and Key West, Florida and Oceana and Norfolk, Virginia. He served in the Persian Gulf War aboard the aircraft carrier USS John F. Kennedy as an Aviation Electronics Technician. After retirement from the Navy, Larry pursued his passion and became a chef at several Pittsburgh restaurants. A funeral service will be held at St. Bernard's Church in Mt. Lebanon, PA Sat., August 31, 2019, at 10 a.m. A Military Interment will take place at The National Cemetery of the Alleghenies in Cecil Township, PA on Mon., September 2, 2019, at 10 a.m. Memorial donations may be made to the Humane Animal Rescue at www.humaneanimalrescue.org.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 25, 2019