BARRETT LAWRENCE B.
Age 70, of Sheraden, passed peacefully on Sunday, March 15, 2020. Loving husband of the late Darlene (Tirpak) Barrett; beloved son of the late Lawrence and Josephine (Arlet) Barrett; cherished father of Arthur John Barrett, Joshua Davidson, Kari McCain (Ryan), and Stacey Rockacy (David); dear brother of Patricia Bannon and the late Robert Barrett; adoring grandfather of Logan Barrett, Dominick Panella, Macie McClain and Harrison Barrett; dearest son-in-law of Thelma Tirpak; treasured uncle, cousin and friend of many. Celebration of his LIFE Wednesday, March 18, 2020, from 4-6 p.m. at BALL FUNERAL CHAPEL, INC., 600 Dunster St., Pgh., PA 15226, 412-343-1506 or Ballfc.com.