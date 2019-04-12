ENZ LAWRENCE D.

Age 63, of Peters Township, surrounded by his family and close friends, angels took Larry to Heaven on Monday, April 1, 2019. Larry fought a courageous battle of pancreatic cancer. He grew up in Beechview and graduated out of South Hills High School. He started his career as a copper mill roller at Hussey Copper LTD/Libertas LTD for 37 years and was a lifelong member of United Steel Workers. Larry was a dedicated, loyal and loving husband, brother and father. His hobbies were watching and supporting the Pittsburgh Penguins and Steelers, UFC Wrestling, and riding horses. A lifelong supporter of his children riding and showing Arabian and Half-Arabian show horses, the Arabian horse community and industry was a huge part of The Enz's whole family. Larry will be remembered as "the life of the party" with a bright smile and always having a happy and positive outlook on life. Larry is survived by his lovely wife, Shelley S. Enz; daughter, Rachel Enz Silva; son, Jonathan P. Enz; and sister, Debbie Enz. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations in Larry's memory to the Pancreatic Cancer Foundation or the Pittsburgh Humane Society. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUER. Family and friends are welcome Sunday from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at 2828 Washington Rd., McMurray, 724-941-3211. Please add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com.