ZDRAVECKY, SR. LAWRENCE E. "ZIGGY"

Age 87, formerly of Highland Park, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, July 6, 2019 at St. Margaret's Hospital, Pittsburgh. He was born September 22, 1931 in Westmoreland County to the late Stanley and Anna Kalupa. Lawrence has lived the past five years in Tarentum and prior to that Highland Park. He was a shipper for Bankers Lithograph Co. for 40 plus years and a veteran of the US Army serving during the Korean era. Lawrence was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, Natrona Heights, Blawnox Sportsman Club and the Bloomfield VFW. He graduated from South High School and enjoyed bingo, bowling and golf. Survivors include his children, Lawrence E. Zdravecky, Jr. Shaler Twp., Robert M. (Barbara) Zdravecky, Oakmont and Patricia L. (Andrew) McKowan, Fawn Township; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Louise Ann (Longo) Zdravecky; daughter-in-law, Gwen "Gigi" Zdravecky and granddaughter, Tiffany. Visitation, 2-7 p.m. Wednesday in the DUSTER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526. Christian funeral mass will be celebrated Thursday at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, Natrona Heights. Burial will be in Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Pittsburgh.