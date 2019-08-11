|
|
GAICHAS LAWRENCE EDWARD "LARRY"
Larry was born March 30, 1942 and raised in Chicago, IL. He went on to Xavier University for a B.A. and Ohio State University for his M.A. and Ph.D. He was a professor of Classics at Duquesne University for 40 years and was an exceptional teacher and mentor to many students. He was also Chairman of the Classics Department for many years. In his leisure time, he loved to pilot airplanes at Zelienople and Butler Airports, where he participated in many activities and made many friends. He particularly enjoyed working with the Young Eagles program that gave children free airplane rides several times a year. Larry loved the outdoors. He introduced his children and grandchildren to the joys of canoeing and fishing. He was a persistent gardener (despite the challenges presented by herds of deer). He also enjoyed woodworking, and made many pieces of furniture for his home and his children's homes. He made a dollhouse (and dollhouse furniture) for his daughter which was a replica of his first home in Pittsburgh, which his granddaughters still enjoy. Larry loved doing difficult jigsaw puzzles, reading mysteries, and had a very witty sense of humor. He took every opportunity to make puns, and also took great pleasure in the groans he heard in reaction. Above all, he loved his family and the time he shared with them. He is survived by his wife, Kathleen; daughter, Sarah; son, Tim; son-in-law, James Battin; grandchildren, Max and Devin Gaichas and Annabel and Elise Battin; brothers, Thomas and David Gaichas; sisters-in-law, Lauretta Moran and Kevinne Moran; brothers-in-law, Kieran Moran and Juntao Cai; and many nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 16, at Saints John and Paul Catholic Church, 2586 Wexford Bayne Road, Franklin Park, PA. A luncheon will follow at The Chadwick, 10545 Perry Hwy., off of Richard Road in Wexford, PA.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 11, 2019