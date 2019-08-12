Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for LAWRENCE GAICHAS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LAWRENCE EDWARD "LARRY" GAICHAS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LAWRENCE EDWARD "LARRY" GAICHAS Obituary
GAICHAS LAWRENCE EDWARD "LARRY"

Larry was born March 30, 1942 and raised in Chicago, IL. He went on to Xavier University for a B.A. and Ohio State University for his M.A. and Ph.D. He was a professor of Classics at Duquesne University for 40 years and was an exceptional teacher and mentor to many students. He was also Chairman of the Classics Department for many years. In his leisure time, he loved to pilot airplanes at Zelienople and Butler Airports, where he participated in many activities and made many friends. He particularly enjoyed working with the Young Eagles program that gave children free airplane rides several times a year. Larry loved the outdoors. He introduced his children and grandchildren to the joys of canoeing and fishing. He was a persistent gardener (despite the challenges presented by herds of deer). He also enjoyed woodworking, and made many pieces of furniture for his home and his children's homes. He made a dollhouse (and dollhouse furniture) for his daughter which was a replica of his first home in Pittsburgh, which his granddaughters still enjoy. Larry loved doing difficult jigsaw puzzles, reading mysteries, and had a very witty sense of humor. He took every opportunity to make puns, and also took great pleasure in the groans he heard in reaction. Above all, he loved his family and the time he shared with them. He is survived by his wife, Kathleen; daughter, Sarah; son, Tim; son-in-law, James Battin; grandchildren, Max and Devin Gaichas and Annabel and Elise Battin; brothers, Thomas and David Gaichas; sisters-in-law, Lauretta Moran and Kevinne Moran; brothers-in-law, Kieran Moran and Juntao Cai; and many nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 16, at Saints John and Paul Catholic Church, 2586 Wexford Bayne Road, Franklin Park, PA. A luncheon will follow at The Chadwick, 10545 Perry Hwy., off of Richard Road in Wexford, PA.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LAWRENCE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.