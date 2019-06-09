|
FLANAGAN LAWRENCE F.
Age 79, of Allison Park, PA, passed on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. Beloved husband of Margaret (Kushan) Flanagan; father of Timothy (Anne) Flanagan of Allison Park, PA, Patricia (Daniel) Boland of Burr Ridge, IL, and Meghan (Kevin) Leary of Dallas, GA; brother of the late Eileen (Charles) Zimmerman of Loudon, TN; and grandfather of five grandchildren. Burial services and a celebration of life will be privately held. Memorial contributions may be made to the Ronald McDonald House, 451 44th St., Pittsburgh, PA 15201 (rmhcpgh-mgtn.org). Arrangements by BOCK FUNERAL HOME, LTD. Glenshaw.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 9, 2019