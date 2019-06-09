Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bock Funeral Ltd.
1500 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
412-486-8500
Resources
More Obituaries for LAWRENCE FLANAGAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LAWRENCE F. FLANAGAN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

LAWRENCE F. FLANAGAN Obituary
FLANAGAN LAWRENCE F.

Age 79, of Allison Park, PA, passed on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. Beloved husband of Margaret (Kushan) Flanagan; father of Timothy (Anne) Flanagan of Allison Park, PA, Patricia (Daniel) Boland of Burr Ridge, IL, and Meghan (Kevin) Leary of Dallas, GA; brother of the late Eileen (Charles) Zimmerman of Loudon, TN; and grandfather of five grandchildren. Burial services and a celebration of life will be privately held. Memorial contributions may be made to the Ronald McDonald House, 451 44th St., Pittsburgh, PA 15201 (rmhcpgh-mgtn.org). Arrangements by BOCK FUNERAL HOME, LTD. Glenshaw.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bock Funeral Ltd.
Download Now