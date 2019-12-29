Home

Pittsburgh Cremation & Funeral Care
3287 Washington Road
McMurray, PA 15317
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
3:30 PM
More Obituaries for LAWRENCE LIPKE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LAWRENCE F. LIPKE

LAWRENCE F. LIPKE Obituary
LIPKE LAWRENCE F.

Age 71, of Pittsburgh formerly of Bethel Park, passed away on Friday, December 20, 2019. Beloved husband of 51 years to Valerie (Hasson) Lipke; father of Thomas (Vasana) and Matthew Lipke; grandfather of Nadya, Micah, and Joshua; son of the late Charles and Helen Lipke; brother of the late Charles (surviving spouse Helene), Carol, James, Kathryn, and Richard. Larry was in the US Air Force and then continued on as a Air Traffic Controller. Later, he became a Health Physics Technician at PA Power and Light. Larry was a loving husband and a wonderful father and will be truly missed by everyone. The family wants to especially thank Kane Hospital Memory Care Unit 4A, Scott Twp. for their compassionate care. Family and friends will gather on Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 1:00-3:30 p.m. followed by a 3:30 p.m. funeral service both at PITTSBURGH CREMATION AND FUNERAL CARE, 3287 Washington Rd., McMurray, PA 15317. Private interment in Assumption Cemetery of St. Mary. In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution may be made to Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, 1 N. Linden St., Duquesne, PA 15110 and Animal Friends, 562 Camp Horne Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15237.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 29, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -