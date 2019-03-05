|
MATTER LAWRENCE F. JR.
Age 81, of Plum, on Monday, March 4, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Rita (Dixon) Matter. Loving father of Lawrence F. Matter, III (Kimberly Tecak) and the late Colleen Matter. Devoted grandfather of Cynthia Ann Matter. Great-grandfather of Gage and Jaxon. Dear friend of James and Carol Cassidy. Larry was proprietor of Matter's Auto Service for over 40 years. He was passionate about dirt racing and was famous at Lernerville Speedway and Marion Center Speedway. He loved NASCAR and his race car #75. Friends received 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, at MAURICE L. KNEE, LTD. FUNERAL HOME, 7663 Saltsburg Rd. (across from S & T Bank), Plum, PA 15239 where a funeral service will be held on Thursday, at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Plum Creek Cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 5, 2019