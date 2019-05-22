GERKEN LAWRENCE G.

Age 73, of O'Hara Twp., passed away in his home, on Sunday, May 19, 2019. Loving husband of the late June A. (Tichnell); proud father of Larry G. Gerken Jr. and Diane L. Gerken; dear brother of Donald (Margaret) Gerken, Sr. Nancy Gerken S.C., Joan (late Donald) Carr, and the late James (surviving Janet) Gerken; uncle to 24 beloved nieces and nephews; and a friend to all. Larry was a humble US Army Vietnam Combat Veteran and a recipient of the Bronze and Silver Star. He loved the outdoors, bird watching, and entertaining friends and family in his home. He will be greatly missed for his quick wit, punchy personality, intelligence, and oversized heart. Friends will be received on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Friday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the BOCK FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 1500 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. Funeral Mass in celebration of his life in St. Joseph Church, O'Hara Twp., on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. followed by burial in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville. Memorial donations may be made in his name to Beginning Experience Pittsburgh.