Schepner-McDermott Funeral Home
165 Noble Ave
Crafton, PA 15205
412-921-3661
LAWRENCE GIANNINI Jr.

LAWRENCE GIANNINI Jr. Obituary
GIANNINI LAWRENCE, JR.

Age 32, of McKees Rocks, unexpectedly due to declining health problems on Friday, April 12, 2019. Beloved son of Margaret "Peggy" and the late Lawrence Giannini; loving brother of Kelly (Shawn) Fiorentini and Monte Giannini; uncle of Ryan Fiorentini; also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. JR's child-like spirit will be missed by all who knew him. Visitation TUESDAY ONLY, 1-3 and 6-8 p.m. at the SCHEPNER - MCDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 165 Noble Ave., Crafton, where the blessing service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday.


www.schepnermcdermott.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 14, 2019
