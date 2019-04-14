|
|
GIANNINI LAWRENCE, JR.
Age 32, of McKees Rocks, unexpectedly due to declining health problems on Friday, April 12, 2019. Beloved son of Margaret "Peggy" and the late Lawrence Giannini; loving brother of Kelly (Shawn) Fiorentini and Monte Giannini; uncle of Ryan Fiorentini; also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. JR's child-like spirit will be missed by all who knew him. Visitation TUESDAY ONLY, 1-3 and 6-8 p.m. at the SCHEPNER - MCDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 165 Noble Ave., Crafton, where the blessing service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 14, 2019