WILLIAMS LAWRENCE "LARRY" GRANT
Age 64, of South Side, passed away surrounded by his loving family on September 27, 2019. Larry is survived by his beloved wife of 41 years, Susan M. Williams; daughter, Pamela S. (Williams) Cantrell and her husband, Adam; siblings, James (Sharyn) Williams and Bernadette (Randall) Glota; as well as many in-laws, aunt, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Marlene Williams. Larry was a proud journeyman cabinet/furniture maker for over 45 years. He was also a transit operator at Port Authority of Allegheny County for over 25 years. He was an active member of the Mon Valley H.O.G Chapter. He enjoyed exploring the US with his wife and riding his motorcycle. Visitation will be held on Monday, September 30, 2019, and Tuesday, October 1, 2019, 2:00-4:00 p.m. and 7:00-9:00 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills 15236. A Blessing Service will be held Wednesday, October 2, 2019, 10 a.m., in the funeral home chapel. Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 29, 2019