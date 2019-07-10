BEITER LAWRENCE J.

Age 87, of Churchill, passed away on July 4, 2019. Beloved husband of Lynda (Nopp) Beiter. Loving father of Karen Ann (Michael) Carpenter, Sherry Lynn (H. James) Icardi, Laurie Ann Poole, and Tanya Louise Beiter; cherished grandfather of nine; and great-grandfather of 12. He was preceded in death by his first wife and mother of his children, Margaret Louise; parents, Julius and Tanna (Spiridonov) Beiter; brother, Theodore (surviving wife, Charlotte) Beiter; and nephews, Larry and Teddy Beiter. Larry was a self-employed entrepreneur. In his free time, he loved deep sea fishing and was a grass-cutter "extraordinaire". A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2931 Universal Rd., Penn Hills, PA 15235. Arrangements are entrusted to JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church. www.jobefuneralhome.com.