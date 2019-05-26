|
|
CONTE LAWRENCE J.
Of Penn Hills, on Thursday, May 23, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Elsie; father of Jonathan (Beatrice), Eileen Platt, and Maureen (Joseph) Beck; grandfather of Jacob, Christina, and Michael Conte, Eric, Jr., and Kadie Platt, Owen, Delaney, Layla, and Karaline Beck; brother of Joe (Phyllis), Bob (Carole), Dom (Maggie), Gina (Jerry) DeMaria, Philip (Susie), and Gerry Greblun (Dave); nephew of Rose "RoRo" and Tony Tedesco; also survived by nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations to Hillman Cancer Center, UPMC Cancer Pavilion Ste. 1B, 5150 Centre Ave., Pgh., 15232. Friends received in the WILLIAM F. GROSS FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 11735 Frankstown Rd., at Rodi Rd., Penn Hills, on Wednesday and Thursday, from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. Funeral Prayers Friday, at 10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Susanna Church at 11 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 26, 2019