Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
William F. Gross Funeral Home LTD
11735 Frankstown Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
412-242-6540
Resources
More Obituaries for LAWRENCE CONTE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LAWRENCE J. CONTE

Obituary Condolences Flowers

LAWRENCE J. CONTE Obituary
CONTE LAWRENCE J.

Of Penn Hills, on Thursday, May 23, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Elsie; father of Jonathan (Beatrice), Eileen Platt, and Maureen (Joseph) Beck; grandfather of Jacob, Christina, and Michael Conte, Eric, Jr., and Kadie Platt, Owen, Delaney, Layla, and Karaline Beck; brother of Joe (Phyllis), Bob (Carole), Dom (Maggie), Gina (Jerry) DeMaria, Philip (Susie), and Gerry Greblun (Dave); nephew of Rose "RoRo" and Tony Tedesco; also survived by nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations to Hillman Cancer Center, UPMC Cancer Pavilion Ste. 1B, 5150 Centre Ave., Pgh., 15232. Friends received in the WILLIAM F. GROSS FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 11735 Frankstown Rd., at Rodi Rd., Penn Hills, on Wednesday and Thursday, from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. Funeral Prayers Friday, at 10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Susanna Church at 11 a.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of William F. Gross Funeral Home LTD
Download Now