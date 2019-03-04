Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Schellhaas Funeral Home Bakerstown
5864 Heckert Rd.
Bakerstown, PA 15007
(724) 443-1505
LAWRENCE J. DOMITROVIC

LAWRENCE J. DOMITROVIC Obituary
DOMITROVIC LAWRENCE J.

Age 76, of Gibsonia, on March 2, 2019.  Beloved husband for 52 years of Cathy Berkopec Domitrovic; loving father of Colleen (Ron) Weibel, Eric Domitrovic and Aaron (Nicole) Domitrovic; brother of Frank (Roberta), Paul (Sue), Bob (Theresa), Joanne,  and the late Rich Domitrovic; cherished grandfather of Jake, Sam, Emily and Alex; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Larry was a member of St. Richard Church and the Cranberry Rotary Club.  He was a loving, devoted husband, father, brother and friend.  He especially loved spending time with his family.  He will be dearly missed. Family will receive friends on Wednesday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, LTD., 5864 Heckert Road, Bakerstown.  Mass of Christian Burial, Thursday, 10 a.m., in  St. Richard Church, 3841 Dickey Road, Gibsonia. Family suggests memorial donations to Family Hospice & Palliative Care Home Hospice, 310 Fisk St. Pittsburgh, PA 15201.  Please offer condolences at:


www.schellhaasfh.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 4, 2019
