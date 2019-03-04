DOMITROVIC LAWRENCE J.

Age 76, of Gibsonia, on March 2, 2019. Beloved husband for 52 years of Cathy Berkopec Domitrovic; loving father of Colleen (Ron) Weibel, Eric Domitrovic and Aaron (Nicole) Domitrovic; brother of Frank (Roberta), Paul (Sue), Bob (Theresa), Joanne, and the late Rich Domitrovic; cherished grandfather of Jake, Sam, Emily and Alex; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Larry was a member of St. Richard Church and the Cranberry Rotary Club. He was a loving, devoted husband, father, brother and friend. He especially loved spending time with his family. He will be dearly missed. Family will receive friends on Wednesday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, LTD., 5864 Heckert Road, Bakerstown. Mass of Christian Burial, Thursday, 10 a.m., in St. Richard Church, 3841 Dickey Road, Gibsonia. Family suggests memorial donations to Family Hospice & Palliative Care Home Hospice, 310 Fisk St. Pittsburgh, PA 15201. Please offer condolences at:

