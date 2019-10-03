|
GETTY LAWRENCE J.
Of Brookline, formerly of Oakland, on Sunday, September 29, 2019. Beloved husband of Sylvia; father of Lynn (Jay) Getty, Robert of Carmichaels, PA (Kellie) and Karen (Mark) Tambellini; brother of Patricia Faulk and the late Larry Scheible, Richard and Marlene Getty; grandfather of Danyel Allan and Briana Tambellini; great-grandfather of Connor Allan; also many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will be received at the FRANK DeBOR FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1065 Brookline Blvd., 412-561-0380 FRIDAY ONLY 1-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday at 9:30 a.m. in Our Lady or Loreto Church, St. Teresa of Kolkata Parish. Interment will be private in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies on Monday, October 7th. Larry was a Pittsburgh Press driver for over 37 years. www.deborfuneralhome.com Memorial contributions may be made to the Foundation Fighting Blindness, Pittsburgh Chapter. www.pittsburghatfightingblindness.org
