SABATINI LAWRENCE J.
Of Mt. Washington, on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Beloved husband of Christine E. (Weaver); son of the late Alderigo and Wilma Sabatini; brother of J. Michael (Connie); brother-in-law of Richard (Jaci), Gregory (Donna), and John (Cheryl) Weaver; uncle of Michelle, Michael, and Kristopher Sabatini, and Todd, Gregory, Jr., Jodi, Tiffany, Danielle, Cherilyn, Marissa, and the late Sarah Weaver; great-uncle of Sophia, Michael David, and Isabella Sabatini, Matthew and Charlotte Weaver. Family and friends will be received at the FRANK F. DEBOR FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., on Saturday only, from 2 p.m. until time of Blessing Service, at 7 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Baptist Home, 489 Castle Shannon Blvd., Pittsburgh, or to Caring Hospice, 118 Fox Plan Rd. #1, Monroeville, PA 15146. www.deborfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 14, 2019