More Obituaries for LAWRENCE STEFKO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LAWRENCE J. STEFKO

LAWRENCE J. STEFKO Obituary
STEFKO LAWRENCE J.

Of Penn Hills, age 69, on Sunday, July 21, 2019. Beloved brother of Kathleen (the late George) Schindehuette of Mt. Washington, Victoria (Terry) McConnell of Penn Hills, Timothy (Judy) Stefko of Meadville, and the late Andrea (the late Paul) Osman. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Larry served in the U.S. Army Reserves for six years. He was a 1971 graduate of Penn State University, majoring in Forestry. Larry was a retired employee of Medrad Inc., based out of Indiana Twp. He previously worked at Union Switch & Signal in Swissvale and Vision Quest. Larry was an avid outdoorsman and a proud fan of both the Pittstburgh Steelers and Pirates. He enjoyed being involved with the Boy Scouts of America and was a CORE Organ Donor. Friends welcome Tuesday from 2-8 p.m. at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 700 Linden Ave. at Cable, East Pittsburgh, 412-824-8800, where a Blessing Service will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 23, 2019
