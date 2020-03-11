Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
More Obituaries for LAWRENCE WINANS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LAWRENCE J. WINANS

LAWRENCE J. WINANS Obituary
WINANS LAWRENCE J.

Age 80, of Scott Twp., passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020. Beloved husband of 55 years to Fern (Guehl) Winans; loving father of Larry (Xana) Winans, Cindy (Jack) Munch and Michelle (Ray) Ziolkowski; cherished grandpa of Ryder, Savannah, Aiden and Zoe; beloved brother of Tom, Chuck, Marilyn, Kathy and the late Lorraine, Pat, Bill and Nancy; also survived by nieces and nephews. Larry was a devoted husband, father and grandfather who loved to play the guitar and enjoyed an occasional cold beer. Family and Friends welcome Thursday, 6-8 p.m. WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, (412-563-2800) 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp. 15220. Funeral Mass in Our Lady of Grace Church, Friday, 10 a.m. Burial to follow in Mount Lebanon Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the , 320 Bilmar Drive, Pgh, PA 15205 www.slaterfuneral.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 11, 2020
