WINANS LAWRENCE J.
Age 80, of Scott Twp., passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020. Beloved husband of 55 years to Fern (Guehl) Winans; loving father of Larry (Xana) Winans, Cindy (Jack) Munch and Michelle (Ray) Ziolkowski; cherished grandpa of Ryder, Savannah, Aiden and Zoe; beloved brother of Tom, Chuck, Marilyn, Kathy and the late Lorraine, Pat, Bill and Nancy; also survived by nieces and nephews. Larry was a devoted husband, father and grandfather who loved to play the guitar and enjoyed an occasional cold beer. Family and Friends welcome Thursday, 6-8 p.m. WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, (412-563-2800) 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp. 15220. Funeral Mass in Our Lady of Grace Church, Friday, 10 a.m. Burial to follow in Mount Lebanon Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the , 320 Bilmar Drive, Pgh, PA 15205 www.slaterfuneral.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 11, 2020