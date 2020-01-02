Home

More Obituaries for LAWRENCE LaSPADA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LAWRENCE P. LaSPADA Jr.

LAWRENCE P. LaSPADA Jr. Obituary
LaSPADA, JR. LAWRENCE P.

Age 70, of Plum Borough, passed away on Monday, December 30, 2019, after a long fought battle with cancer. Beloved husband of 47 years of Judith A. (Kaspic) LaSpada; loving father of Michael LaSpada (Kristen) and Deborah Shook (Matthew); brother of Margaret Piernik (Louis), Kathleen Yope (Edward) and RoseMarie Smith; and proud grandfather to eight grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father, Lawrence P. LaSpada, Sr.; his mother, Margaret R. (Brown) LaSpada and a brother, Samuel LaSpada. Friends will be received on Friday, January 3 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the GENE H. CORL INC. FUNERAL CHAPEL AND CREMATION SERVICES OF MONROEVILLE, 4335 Northern Pike (412-372-2100), and where a service will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to the at www.woundedwarriorproject.org. For more information, please visit www.corlfuneralchapel.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 2, 2020
