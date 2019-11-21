|
|
CONNOR LAWRENCE R.
Of Pine Twp. on Wednesday November 20, 2019; Husband of the late Nancy Connor; brother of Earl Connor, Ronald Connor, Rita Sedor and the late Raymond, Robert, William, and Timothy Connor; also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Family and friends received Thursday, November 21 from 6-9 p.m. at the GEORGE A. THOMA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 10418 Perry Hwy., Wexford. Funeral mass on Friday at 10 a.m. in St. Alphonsus Church, Wexford. Everyone please meet at the church.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 21, 2019