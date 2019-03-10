Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Neely Funeral Home
2208 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
412-486-4546
FARRELL LAWRENCE R.

Age 89, of Shaler Twp., on March 9, 2019. Husband of Carmella Costanzo Farrell for 59 years having married on October 10, 1959; father of Judith Farrell and Lawrence F. Farrell; brother of Ann Himber, Daniel Farrell and five other late siblings; son of the late Nicholas and Madeline Farrell. Unk loved and will be greatly missed by several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and great-great-nieces and nephews. Lawrence was an Army Veteran of the Korean War, was a Purchasing Agent for H.J. Heinz Co. for 41 years and had a great sense of humor. Visitation Monday, 6-8 p.m. and Tuesday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at NEELY FUNERAL HOME, 2208 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday, 10 a.m., at St. Bonaventure Church. Memorials suggested to Greater Pittsburgh Chapter, 1100 Liberty Ave. Suite E 201, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.


neelyfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 10, 2019
