Watts Memorial Chapel
808 Talbot Ave
Braddock, PA 15104
412-271-3880
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Living Water Ministry
736 Washington Avenue
Braddock, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
Living Water Ministry
736 Washington Avenue
Braddock, PA
View Map
WALKER LAWRENCE RUSSELL

On Saturday, March 30, 2019 age 70, of North Braddock, PA. Husband of Delmaria Walker; father of India Walker and Lawrence R. Walker, Jr.; grandfather of Noah Walker; brother of Reverend Leslie Walker; also survived by other family and friends. Visitation Friday, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on April 5, 2019 at Living Water Ministry, 736 Washington Avenue, Braddock, PA where the funeral service will be held after the visitation, Friday, 12 p.m. Interment Private. Services entrusted to WATTS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, INC., 808 Talbot Ave., Braddock, PA 15104 (412) 271-3880.

