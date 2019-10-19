Home

Gene H Corl Funeral Chapel
4335 Northern Pike
Monroeville, PA 15146
412-372-2100
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Gene H Corl Funeral Chapel
4335 Northern Pike
Monroeville, PA 15146
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gene H Corl Funeral Chapel
4335 Northern Pike
Monroeville, PA 15146
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Gene H Corl Funeral Chapel
4335 Northern Pike
Monroeville, PA 15146
LAWRENCE S. GERACI

LAWRENCE S. GERACI Obituary
GERACI LAWRENCE S.

Age 94, of Monroeville, on Thursday, October 17, 2019. He was the beloved husband of the late Angela Marie Tolerico Geraci; beloved father of Lawrence Geraci, Jr. (Pauline), Ellen Geraci and Stephen Geraci; grandfather of Lisa Frey (Joey) and Jennifer Mendez (Joe); great-grandfather of Marcus Geraci, Ahriel Geraci-Mendez, Brittany and Brooke Fenske; brother of Arlene Bruckmuller (James), Robert Geraci (Patricia) and Donald Geraci; also survived by many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence S. and Elena (Ferragonia) Geraci. Larry retired from Westinghouse and was an entrepreneur and owned several pizza businesses, along with his late wife Angela. He was a WWII veteran having served in the US Navy. Friends will be received at the GENE H. CORL INC, FUNERAL CHAPEL AND CREMATION SERVICES OF MONROEVILLE, 4335 Northern Pike (412-372-2100) on Sunday, October 20th from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral service Monday, October 21, 2019 at 10 a.m. in the funeral home chapel. Entombment following at Good Shepherd Cemetery with military honors. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to: Office of Fund Development, Hospice and Palliative Care, 4818 Liberty Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15224, with the check made payable to Healthcare at Home, with patients name in the memo. www.corlfuneralchapel.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 19, 2019
