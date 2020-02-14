|
HOLPP REVEREND LAWRENCE V.
Age 85, peacefully passed on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. Beloved son of the late Lawrence and Margaret Holpp; loving brother of Marilyn Pearson and the late Rose Clare (John) Besseck. Also survived by his many loving nieces and nephews. Born in Pittsburgh on May 1, 1934, Reverend Holpp earned a bachelor's degree from Saint Vincent Seminary in 1956 and was ordained at Saint Thomas More Church in Bethel Park on June 30, 1962. He served as Vocation Director for the Missionaries of Africa prior to his incardination into the Diocese of Pittsburgh on May 17, 1977. Reverend Holpp served as Parochial Vicar of Saint Benedict the Abbot Parish and Saint Henry Parish, and he served as Pastor of the parishes of Saint Joseph, Saint Martha Mission and Saint Ignatius of Antioch. The Administer of Saint Ignatius of Antioch Parish for six years, he became a member of its Team Ministry in July 2015, at which time he was also named to the Team Ministry for the parishes of Saint Thomas, Saint Ann, Our Lady of Consolation and Saint Hugh. During his career, he served as Chaplain of the State Correctional Institution in Greene County for three years. Reverend Holpp's personal faith, leadership and spiritual guidance have enabled the churches he served to become vital and inspiring presences in the community, and he deserves deep appreciation for his devotion and commitment. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Sunday, February 16, 2020, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. and Monday, February 17, 2020, in St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of his Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Everyone please meet at church. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 14, 2020