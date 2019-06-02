Home

LAWRENCE W. OSSELBORN Jr.

LAWRENCE W. OSSELBORN Jr. Obituary
OSSELBORN, JR. LAWRENCE W.

Of Oakmont, age 81, on Thursday, May 30, 2019. Larry was the beloved husband of Louise E. (Gaiser) Osselborn; father of Susan, Denise, and Lawrence Osselborn, III; step-father of Deborah (William) Sheppard, Wendy (Robert) Reese, and Rodney Leeger; beloved grandfather; brother of Donald, William, and Janet Osselborn. Larry served our country as an Army Veteran during the Vietnam War. He also worked as a Stationary Engineer at McGee Women's Hospital. Family and friends will be received on Monday, June 3, 2019 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. in ENGLISH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 378 Maryland Ave., Oakmont, PA 15139. Funeral Service on Tuesday June 4, 2019 at 11:30 a.m., in Oakmont Presbyterian Church. Everyone please meet at church. Private interment in Lakewood Memorial Park. Online Condolences may be made to www.englishfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 2, 2019
