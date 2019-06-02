|
OSSELBORN, JR. LAWRENCE W.
Of Oakmont, age 81, on Thursday, May 30, 2019. Larry was the beloved husband of Louise E. (Gaiser) Osselborn; father of Susan, Denise, and Lawrence Osselborn, III; step-father of Deborah (William) Sheppard, Wendy (Robert) Reese, and Rodney Leeger; beloved grandfather; brother of Donald, William, and Janet Osselborn. Larry served our country as an Army Veteran during the Vietnam War. He also worked as a Stationary Engineer at McGee Women's Hospital. Family and friends will be received on Monday, June 3, 2019 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. in ENGLISH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 378 Maryland Ave., Oakmont, PA 15139. Funeral Service on Tuesday June 4, 2019 at 11:30 a.m., in Oakmont Presbyterian Church. Everyone please meet at church. Private interment in Lakewood Memorial Park. Online Condolences may be made to www.englishfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 2, 2019