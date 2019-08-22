|
TRIPOLI, LCSW, LPC, CAD, CIE BCD PAUL J.
Age 58, of Washington, died tragically Saturday, August 17, 2019 due to a motorcycle accident with beloved wife, Darla. He was born March 1, 1961 in Washington; a son of Dr. Charles and Rita Gabriel Tripoli of Washington. Paul was a great friend and counselor who helped many people in the area over the years from his offices in his home town of Washington. Paul received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Psychology/English from the University of Pittsburgh and a Masters of Social Work from West Virginia University. He was an accomplished Clinician and Consultant with 27 years' experience. Paul was raised Roman Catholic in Washington. He later became a member of the Bible Chapel in McMurray and was an ordained minister with the Harmony Life Church in Washington. At the time of his death, he was employed with the United States Airforce as a Licensed Clinical Technician. On May 7, 1994, he married Darla Ann Butzine Tripoli who died August 17, 2019. Left behind to cherish his memory in addition to his parents are his beloved children, Jacob "Jake" Tripoli and Madison "Madi" Tripoli both of Washington; his two cherished grandsons, Jayden Michael O'Dell and Luca Paul Tripoli; brothers, James (Caroline), Louis (Michelle), Peter (Paola), John (Linda), Philip (Obed) and Anthony (Kim); sisters, Sarah (Shawn), Mary (Amy), Angela, Ada and Jennie; and former sister-in-law, Connie; nephews, Charles, Jon Michael, L. Philip, Juan Diego, William, Benjamin, Liam, Logan and Nathan; nieces, Tiara, Alexandra, Marissa, Domenique, Danielle, Natalia, Nyah and Rita; great-nephews, Bryan, Carson and Oliver; many aunts, uncles, and cousins and the family dog, Noel. Friends are welcome from 6-8 p.m. Thursday and from 2-8 p.m. Friday in the Bible Chapel, 300 Gallery Drive, McMurray where services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 24, 2019. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to SALANDRA FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., Joseph P. Salandra owner/supervisor, 304 West Pike Street, Canonsburg, 724-745-8120. To view or extend condolences, please visit www.salandrafunerals.com.