Ralph Schugar, Inc. Funeral Chapel
5509 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15232
(412) 621-8282
Service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
12:30 PM
Ralph Schugar, Inc. Funeral Chapel
5509 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15232
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
1:30 PM
Adat Shalom Congregation
368 Guys Run Road
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
On Wednesday, December 25, 2019. Beloved wife of 70 years to the late Joseph Broudy. Loving mother of Dr. Arnold (Regina) Broudy of Fox Chapel, Dr. Norman Broudy of Wilmington, DE and Dr. David (Virginia) Broudy of Seattle, WA. Grandmother of Daniel (Leah) Broudy of Fox Chapel, Michael (Michelle) Broudy of Fox Chapel, Sarah (Paul) Kreiner of Palo Alto, CA, Dr. Laura Broudy of Seattle, WA and Daniel Broudy of Seattle, WA. Great-grandmother of Jacob, Emma and Natalie Broudy and Eva and Ari Kreiner. Sister of the late Fannie (late Saul) Kronzek, Ben (late Harriet) Shapira, Rose (late Harry) Kramer, Saul (late Freda) Shapira, Morris (late Isabelle) Shapira, Pearl (late Sam) Shapiro, Tillie Shapira, Irv (surviving spouse Betty) Shapira. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends may meet at RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., 5509 Centre Avenue, Shadyside on Friday at 12:30 p.m. and then proceed to B'nai Israel Cemetery for 1:30 p.m. Graveside Services. Contributions may be made to Adat Shalom Congregation, 368 Guys Run Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15238 or Jewish National Fund, 78 Randall Avenue, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 or , 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15205.                    www.schugar.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 27, 2019
