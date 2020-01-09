Home

More Obituaries for LEAH KRESICH
LEAH R. KRESICH

LEAH R. KRESICH Obituary
KRESICH LEAH R.

Age 65, of Springdale, passed away at home on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. She was born on January 1, 1955, in Braddock, where she grew up, to the late Michael and Wanda Edward Kresich. Mrs. Kresich worked for UPMC as a supervisor of the Phlebotomy Department for many years until she retired and then part-time for Sparkle Cleaners in Springdale. She was a hard and meticulous worker and was very family oriented, always put her family first. Leah will be sadly missed by all who knew her. Surviving her are: loving brothers, Mark A. Kresich of Springdale, Thomas (Betty) Kresich of Charleroi, George (Debbie) Kresich of Green Valley; brother-in-law, Jim Hudak; nephews, Michael, Matthew (Rochelle); and nieces, Rachel, Michele and Kayla. Besides her parents, she was also preceded in death by her sister, Donna Kresich Hudak. Friends will be received on Friday, January 10, 2020, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. in the CHARLES B. JARVIE SPRINGDALE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 801 Pgh. St. where a blessing service will start at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020, with burial to follow in Braddock Catholic Cemetery. www.jarviefuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 9, 2020
