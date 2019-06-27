BISHOP LEANNE J.

Age 57, of McKeesport, died June 22, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer. Born December 10, 1961, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Leslie (Hazaga) Bishop and fiancée of Benjamin Ware II. Leanne retired from Kane Regional Hospital after years of service as a Nurse's Aid. Her sense of adventure led her to travel to as many places as she could with Ben. Her favorite spots included visiting her daughter and granddaughters in New Jersey and trips to Myrtle Beach. Leanne also loved camping and being surrounded by nature, especially animals. She had a huge heart and cared about absolutely everyone. In addition to her fiancée, Leanne is survived by her daughter, Ashley (William IV) Farrell, and granddaughters, Alexandria and Zoey Farrell all of Bridgeton, NJ; siblings, Deborah Bishop of Millersville, MD, Raymond (Patricia) Bishop of Sewickley, PA, Dr. Susan (Timothy) McElroy of Mars, PA, and James Scott Bishop of McKeesport, PA; as well as her nieces, Gayle (Robert) Helt, Sean McElroy; nephew, Stephen Bishop; her great-nieces and nephew; and many cousins. Family and friends will be received at JAYCOX-JAWORSKI FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, Saturday, June 29, 2019, from 4 p.m. until the memorial service at 7 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. As per Leanne's wishes, inurnment will be private. Memorial contributions are suggested to Hillman Cancer Center Development, UPMC Cancer Pavilion, Suite 1B, 5150 Centre Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15232 with a mail-in form from their website. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.jaycox-jaworskifh.com.