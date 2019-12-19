|
|
BUNDRIGE LEAVORGES
Passed away on December 10, 2019 in Pittsburgh, PA at the age of 92. Born in Devereux, Georgia to the late Earnest and Christine Bundrige. Tee was the fourth of seven children raised in the Hill District and graduated from Fifth Avenue High School. An Army Veteran who retired in 1985 from the J&L Steel company after 35 years and a member of the Masonic fraternal organization of Pittsburgh. He is survived by his children, Janet (Ralph), William, Jr. (Renee), Charles (Cathy), Christine, Leavorges, Jr., Darryl, Regina and Paris, Sr. (Chervale); a sister, Christine; and 20 grandchildren; 40 great-grandchildren; mothers of his children, Willamae and Judy; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by Gloria Lewis; his six brothers, Charles, Herman, Samuel, Earnest, and Joseph; one son, Edward, Jr.; and a granddaughter, Christine. Visitation on Friday December 20, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. SAMUEL J. JONES FUNERAL HOME, 2644 Wylie Ave., Pgh. PA 15219. Funeral Service on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 11 a.m. Warren United Methodist Church, 2606 Centre Ave., Pgh, PA 15219. Interment Homewood Cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 19, 2019