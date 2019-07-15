Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Maloy - Schleifer Funeral Home
915 Kennedy Ave
Duquesne, PA 15110-1752
(412) 466-3300
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Maloy - Schleifer Funeral Home
915 Kennedy Ave
Duquesne, PA 15110-1752
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Maloy - Schleifer Funeral Home
915 Kennedy Ave
Duquesne, PA 15110-1752
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Maloy - Schleifer Funeral Home
915 Kennedy Ave
Duquesne, PA 15110-1752
Age 86, of West Mifflin, on July 14, 2019, at home. A daughter of the late Gailen and Phoebe (Wilson) Boger, she was a retired Food Service Worker for West Mifflin School District. She was a member of Terrace Church of the Nazarene in West Mifflin, where she was their former treasurer and organist, a volunteer at the Salvation Army in Braddock and Missionary President in 2009-2010.  She was the beloved wife of the late John W. Healey; mother of Lynette (David) Wahl of West Mifflin, Erin (Diane) Healey of Munhall, Warren Healey of West Mifflin, Brenda Healey of Greensburg, and Andrea (Malcolm) Andress of West Mifflin; grandmother of Steven (Jessica) Healey, Kristen (John) Parise, Kaylyn Andress, Keyshawn Andress and Gregory (Nancy) Wahl; five great-grandchildren.  She was the last surviving member of her immediate family. Visitation Tuesday, July 16, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the MALOY-SCHLEIFER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 915 Kennedy Ave., Duquesne, 412-466-3300, where her funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with the Rev. Peter Roy officiating. Burial will follow at Jefferson Memorial Park.  

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 15, 2019
