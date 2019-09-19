|
|
KLINE LEE A.
Age 88, of Aspinwall, passed away peacefully with family at his side on Tuesday, September 17, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Loretta "Marnie" Kline; loving father of David Kline, Fred Kline (Debbie) and Lee Ann Kline (Eddie Lesoon); cherished grandfather of Brandon (Christina), Matthew, Clayton (Missy), Ashton, MacKenzie Kline, Seth, Cole and Brooke Bowman, Brandon (Kate) and Preston Patterson (Mindy); great grandfather of Paige, Carson, Carmen and Kai; brother of Lynn Kline, and the late Marion Crago, Harvey Kline, Elizabeth Elrick, Dorothy King, Janet Corr, Ward Kline, Floyd Kline, and Freda Kline. Friends received Friday, September 20th from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the WEDDELL-AJAK FUNERAL HOME, 100 Center Avenue, Aspinwall. A funeral service will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at Aspinwall Presbyterian Church, 299 Center Ave. Pgh. Pa 15215. In lieu of flowers the family respectfully suggests memorial contributions to Aspinwall Presbyterian Church.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 19, 2019