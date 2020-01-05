|
|
SMITH LEE ANN
Age 76, a lifelong resident of Carrick, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. She was born March 10, 1943. She is the daughter of the late James and Virginia Smith. She is survived by her brother, Clint (Sue) Smith; nephew, Kent Smith; niece, Malora Smith; and dear friends, Donna and Marilyn. She cherished her family, friends and pets. Lee Ann loved to read, crochet, and care for her beloved pets, Zephyr, Fawn, and Chaos. No Visitations. A Blessing Ceremony will be held on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in South Side Cemetery, 1404 Brownsville Road, Pittsburgh PA 15210. Arrangements entrusted to BORON FUNERAL HOME, INC.
www.BoronFuneralHome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 5, 2020