STARR LEE ANN (WELKA)
Age 62, of Polish Hill, on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth L. Starr; loving mother of April L. Starr; daughter of the late Joseph and Elizabeth (Bakaj) Welka; sister of Judith (Frank) Gallippi; aunt of Lisa Gallippi and Kristin (Aaron) Byrnes. Family and friends are welcomed at the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 216 44th Street, Lawrenceville, for a Memorial Visitation on Sunday, August 11, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. Memorial Service at 7:30 p.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 9, 2019