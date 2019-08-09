Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Walter J Zalewski Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
216 44th Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
(412) 682-3445
For more information about
LEE STARR
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for LEE STARR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LEE ANN (WELKA) STARR

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LEE ANN (WELKA) STARR Obituary
STARR LEE ANN (WELKA)

Age 62, of Polish Hill, on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth L. Starr; loving mother of April L. Starr; daughter of the late Joseph and Elizabeth (Bakaj) Welka; sister of Judith (Frank) Gallippi; aunt of Lisa Gallippi and Kristin (Aaron) Byrnes. Family and friends are welcomed at the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 216 44th Street, Lawrenceville, for a Memorial Visitation on Sunday, August 11, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. Memorial Service at 7:30 p.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LEE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Walter J Zalewski Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
Download Now