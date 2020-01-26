|
JOHNSON LEE BRUN "LEE"
Age 84, of O'Hara Township, Pennsylvania, after a short illness on Friday, January 10, 2020. Beloved wife of Hon. Livingstone M. Johnson; mother of Lee Carol Cook (William) of Oak Hill, VA, Oliver Morris Johnson II (Mabel) of Baltimore, MD, Judith Lee Campagnari (Christopher) of Westerly, RI, Livingstone James Johnson (Elisabeth) of Atlanta, GA, and Patrica Lee Pettiford (Brian) of New Orleans, LA; and grandmother of Lauren Lee Johnson, Kristen Lee Johnson, Robinson Johnson Cook, Ellison Jordan Cook, Emma Helen Campagnari, Jacob Walker Pettiford, Olivia Johnson Pettiford, Lillian Grace Johnson and Alexander James Johnson. She is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends. Preceded in death by her parents, Jimmy Clarence Johnson and Pansy Kirk Johnson Huff; her brothers, Elbridge Johnson and Wendell Johnson; and her sister, Nettie Otella Clifford. There will be a private family burial on January 31, 2020, followed by a memorial service to be held at the Heinz Chapel on a date to be announced. Condolences may be mailed to the family at the following address: The Lee Brun Johnson Family, c/o COSTON FUNERAL HOMES, INC., 427 Lincoln Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15206. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the "University of Pittsburgh," The General Scholarship Fund in honor of Lee Brun Johnson. Mail gift to: University of Pittsburgh, Philanthropic & Alumni Engagement, 128 N. Craig St., Pittsburgh, PA 15260; or make a gift online: giveto.pitt.edu.
