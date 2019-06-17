|
|
WRIGHT LEE E. (SCHALLES)
Surrounded by her family, on Friday, June 14, 2019, of North Versailles, formerly of Swissvale, for 42 years. Beloved wife of 43 years to John Wright; loving mother of Dale (Gary) McCully; dear Gram of Dale, Jr., Tia, Tawnya, and Brandon; sister of Tony Schalles and Elaine Catone. Lee was a loving and caring wife, mother, and grandmother. Friends received 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. TUESDAY ONLY at the THOMAS L. NIED FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7441 Washington St., Swissvale. A Service will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday morning at 10 a.m. www.niedfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 17, 2019