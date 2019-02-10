CANNON LEE H.

Age 82, of Center Twp., passed away Tuesday February 5, 2019 in his home, surrounded by his loving family. Born September 19, 1936 in Aliquippa, he was a son of the late Joseph and Evelyn Jane (Edgar) Cannon. Lee retired from OK Grocery, where he worked as a maintenance mechanic. He was an active member of the former All Saints Episcopal Church of Aliquippa. Mr. Cannon was a member and Past Master of Woodlawn Lodge #672 of Free and Accepted Masons; Syria Shriners Caravan #18, and the New Castle Consistory. He was also a U.S. Air Force and U.S. Army veteran having served our country for ten years. Surviving are his beloved wife of 58 years, Patricia "Pat" (Garvin) Cannon; and two daughters, Vicki and Kimberly. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Nancy Lane; brother-in-law, Russ Lane, and a sister-in-law, Maxine Garvin Dunham. A memorial service was held Saturday February 9, 2019 at TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2205 McMinn St., Aliquippa, PA 15001. Private interment will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery, Aliquippa, PA 15001. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lee's favorite non-profit organization, Pennsylvania Equine Rescue, www.perrf.org, or in keeping with Lee's spirit, extend an unexpected act of kindness to someone less fortunate. Lee will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by his family and friends.