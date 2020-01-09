|
|
PASEKOFF LEE HERBERT
On Wednesday, January 8, 2020. Beloved father of Hayley (Steve) Noorbakhsh and Emma Pasekoff (Peter DeGori). Loving brother of Ellen (late Richard) Grinberg and Bonnie (John) Levey. Uncle of Bryan and Edye Grinberg, Samantha Levey, Anthony Butelli and Macey and Blain Schiff. Lee was passionate about his family, dogs and the sport of golf. Friends will be received at RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., 5509 Centre Avenue, Shadyside on Sunday from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. followed by Graveside Services at Beth Shalom Cemetery at 11 a.m. Contributions may be made to The Joe Beretta Foundation, P.O. Box 777, Mt. Juliet, TN 37121 - www.thejoeberettafoundation.com, or any animal shelter of your choice. www.schugar.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 9, 2020