Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ralph Schugar, Inc. Funeral Chapel
5509 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15232
(412) 621-8282
Resources
More Obituaries for LEE PASEKOFF
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LEE HERBERT PASEKOFF

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LEE HERBERT PASEKOFF Obituary
PASEKOFF LEE HERBERT

On Wednesday, January 8, 2020. Beloved father of Hayley (Steve) Noorbakhsh and Emma Pasekoff (Peter DeGori). Loving brother of Ellen (late Richard) Grinberg and Bonnie (John) Levey. Uncle of Bryan and Edye Grinberg, Samantha Levey, Anthony Butelli and Macey and Blain Schiff. Lee was passionate about his family, dogs and the sport of golf. Friends will be received at RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., 5509 Centre Avenue, Shadyside on Sunday from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. followed by Graveside Services at Beth Shalom Cemetery at 11 a.m. Contributions may be made to The Joe Beretta Foundation, P.O. Box 777, Mt. Juliet, TN 37121 - www.thejoeberettafoundation.com, or any animal shelter of your choice. www.schugar.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LEE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -