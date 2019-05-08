LEVINE LEE

Lee was a graduate of Taylor Alderdice High School, a Petty Officer First Class in the U.S. Navy during WWII, then a graduate of University of Pittsburgh. A lifelong appreciator and patron of the arts, Lee had a particular love for jazz and classical music. He was lucky enough to turn this passion into a career in the music industry. He was also a talented writer and photographer. He was a devoted husband to his beloved Shirley for 57 years. His family always came first and he always loved visits from his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Survived by his daughter, Susan (David) Brown; son, Richard (Elaine) Levine; grandchildren, Rivka (Dovid), Daniel, Sarah, and Anne; great-grandchildren, Moshe, Baruch, Sari, Yocheved, Shraga, Chaim, and Esti. Arrangements were entrusted to the GESHER HACHAIM JEWISH BURIAL SOCIETY. Donations may be sent to the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh Security Fund, 2000 Technology Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15219 or jfedpgh.org/donate.