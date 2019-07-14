|
BROWN LEE M.
Age 84, of Renfrew, formerly Gibsonia, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 22, 2019. Beloved husband for 54 years of Darlene Brickell Brown; loving father of Christy (Neil) Nemeth and Darrick (Heather) Brown; brother of Roger (Lynn) Brown and Glenn (Lise) Brown; proud grandfather of Jack and Benjamin Brown; also survived by nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Meridian Presbyterian Church, 4150 Highland Ave., Butler, PA with Pastor Stephen Franklin and Pastor Dennis Swineford, officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Brother's Brother Foundation, brothersbrother.org or COPD Foundation (Patient-Powered Research Division), copdfoundation.org. Arrangements entrusted to SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, LTD., Bakerstown. Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 14, 2019