Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schellhaas Funeral Home Bakerstown
5864 Heckert Rd.
Bakerstown, PA 15007
(724) 443-1505
Memorial service
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Meridian Presbyterian Church,
4150 Highland Ave
Butler, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for LEE BROWN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LEE M. BROWN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LEE M. BROWN Obituary
BROWN LEE M.

Age 84, of Renfrew, formerly Gibsonia, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 22, 2019. Beloved husband for 54 years of Darlene Brickell Brown; loving father of Christy (Neil) Nemeth and Darrick (Heather) Brown; brother of Roger (Lynn) Brown and Glenn (Lise) Brown; proud grandfather of Jack and Benjamin Brown; also survived by nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Meridian Presbyterian Church, 4150 Highland Ave., Butler, PA with Pastor Stephen Franklin and Pastor Dennis Swineford, officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Brother's Brother Foundation, brothersbrother.org or COPD Foundation (Patient-Powered Research Division), copdfoundation.org. Arrangements entrusted to SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, LTD., Bakerstown. Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schellhaas Funeral Home Bakerstown
Download Now