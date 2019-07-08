Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
SNYDER FUNERAL HOME
521 MAIN ST
Irwin, PA 15642-3404
(724) 863-1200
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
SNYDER FUNERAL HOME
521 MAIN ST
Irwin, PA 15642-3404
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
SNYDER FUNERAL HOME
521 MAIN ST
Irwin, PA 15642-3404
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
SNYDER FUNERAL HOME
521 MAIN ST
Irwin, PA 15642-3404
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for LEE JASPER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LEE R. JASPER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LEE R. JASPER Obituary
JASPER LEE R.

Age 87, of Irwin, died Saturday, July 6, 2019. Husband of Doris (Graybrook) Jasper; father of Wendy (Sam) Bigelow, Jerry Jasper, Jody (Steve) Brunecz, and Roger Jasper; grandfather of Bree Bigelow, Lee Bigelow, and Hunter Brunecz; brother of the late twin brother, Ladd, Richard, and Louise Jasper; brother-in-law of Mary Alice Jasper. Lee was a retired employee at Westinghouse Research, Churchill, and was an Army veteran of the Korean Conflict. Visitation 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 521 Main Street, Irwin, 724-863-1200, where services will be held Wednesday, 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may contribute to First United Church of Christ, 400 Main Street, Irwin, PA 15642. For online condolences please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of SNYDER FUNERAL HOME
Download Now