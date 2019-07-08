|
JASPER LEE R.
Age 87, of Irwin, died Saturday, July 6, 2019. Husband of Doris (Graybrook) Jasper; father of Wendy (Sam) Bigelow, Jerry Jasper, Jody (Steve) Brunecz, and Roger Jasper; grandfather of Bree Bigelow, Lee Bigelow, and Hunter Brunecz; brother of the late twin brother, Ladd, Richard, and Louise Jasper; brother-in-law of Mary Alice Jasper. Lee was a retired employee at Westinghouse Research, Churchill, and was an Army veteran of the Korean Conflict. Visitation 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 521 Main Street, Irwin, 724-863-1200, where services will be held Wednesday, 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may contribute to First United Church of Christ, 400 Main Street, Irwin, PA 15642. For online condolences please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 8, 2019