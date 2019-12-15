Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
More Obituaries for LEE STAUFFER
LEE SCOTT STAUFFER

LEE SCOTT STAUFFER Obituary
STAUFFER LEE SCOTT

Age 85, of Shaler Twp., formerly of Brackenridge, on Thursday, December 12, 2019. Beloved husband and best friend of Judy Ann (Simone); loving father of Jennifer Allison (Michael) Sturges and Scott Preston Stauffer; devoted pap-pap to Katie Cidre Simone and Willow Rae. Also a loving father of Daniel (Gail) Stauffer and Katherine (Andrew) Friday and many other grandchildren; and great-grandchildren. Retired Science teacher at Sto Rox and Highlands High School for 37 years, member and deacon of Glenshaw Presbyterian Church, a volunteer with PA Fish & Game Commission, honorary member, member of Moose Lodge 46, skillful pool player, graceful swimmer, and lifelong learner. Preceded by his parents, Howard Lee and Helen (Milheim) Stauffer and brother Dale. Friends will be received Wednesday from 2-5 and 6-8 p.m. at the BOCK FUNERAL HOME, LTD. 1500 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw where a Funeral Service will be held on Thursday at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Mt. Royal Cemetery and then a reception will be held for family and friends at Glenshaw Presbyterian Church.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 15, 2019
