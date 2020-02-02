Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME INC - WEST VIEW
388 CENTER AVE.
West View, PA 15229
(412) 931-5497
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME INC - WEST VIEW
388 CENTER AVE.
West View, PA 15229
View Map
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
8:00 PM
SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME INC - WEST VIEW
388 CENTER AVE.
West View, PA 15229
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for LEE QUEISER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LEE T. QUEISER Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LEE T. QUEISER Jr. Obituary
QUEISER, JR. LEE T.

Age 66, of West View, on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. Survived by beloved faithful companion, Anita Yeager; daughters, Melanie (Steve) Horn and Shannon Queiser; grandsons, Dustin, Derek, Gavin, and Brody; sisters, Karen Davis and Kathy Gourgues; brother, Chris Queiser. Preceded in death by Terrance Queiser. Family will welcome friends on Tuesday, February 4 from 6-8 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME, INC. (West View) 388 Center Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15229, where a Blessing Service will be held following visitation at 8 p.m. Please offer condolences www.schellhaasfh.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LEE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME INC - WEST VIEW
Download Now