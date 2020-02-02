|
Age 66, of West View, on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. Survived by beloved faithful companion, Anita Yeager; daughters, Melanie (Steve) Horn and Shannon Queiser; grandsons, Dustin, Derek, Gavin, and Brody; sisters, Karen Davis and Kathy Gourgues; brother, Chris Queiser. Preceded in death by Terrance Queiser. Family will welcome friends on Tuesday, February 4 from 6-8 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME, INC. (West View) 388 Center Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15229, where a Blessing Service will be held following visitation at 8 p.m. Please offer condolences www.schellhaasfh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 2, 2020