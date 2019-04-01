Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gilbert Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. - White Oak
1638 Lincoln Way
White Oak, PA 15131
(412) 672-6322
For more information about
LEILANI KERFOOT
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gilbert Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc
1638 Lincoln Way
White Oak, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
First Christian Church
McKeesport, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for LEILANI KERFOOT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LEILANI KERFOOT


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
LEILANI KERFOOT Obituary
KERFOOT LEILANI

Age 76, of East Pittsburgh, formerly of Dravosburg, passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019. She was born December 17, 1942 in Dravosburg and was the daughter of the late Howard E. and Margaret E. (Harr) Kerfoot. Leilani was a member of the First Christian Church in McKeesport. She was a retired Post SICU Head Nurse at UPMC McKeesport Hospital with 20 years of service. She was a graduate of the former Homestead Hospital School of Nursing and was a Caregiver for her parents. Leilani loved to travel. She is survived by her brother, Richard (Carol) Kerfoot of East Pittsburgh; nephew, Derek (Natalie) Kerfoot; and niece, Lesley (Tylar) Hawkins; great-nieces, Kendall and Reagan Hawkins and many cousins. Friends are welcome Tuesday, April 2, 2019 from 4-8 p.m., at the GILBERT FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, INC., 1638 Lincoln Way, White Oak, (412) 672-6322 Troy J. Gilbert, Director. Funeral service will be held Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at 10 a.m., at the First Christian Church, McKeesport. Ray Beard, Minister will be officiating. Interment will follow at Richland Cemetery, Dravosburg. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the at 412- 261-5040. Condolences may be made at Gilbertfuneralhomeandcrematory.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now