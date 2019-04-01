KERFOOT LEILANI

Age 76, of East Pittsburgh, formerly of Dravosburg, passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019. She was born December 17, 1942 in Dravosburg and was the daughter of the late Howard E. and Margaret E. (Harr) Kerfoot. Leilani was a member of the First Christian Church in McKeesport. She was a retired Post SICU Head Nurse at UPMC McKeesport Hospital with 20 years of service. She was a graduate of the former Homestead Hospital School of Nursing and was a Caregiver for her parents. Leilani loved to travel. She is survived by her brother, Richard (Carol) Kerfoot of East Pittsburgh; nephew, Derek (Natalie) Kerfoot; and niece, Lesley (Tylar) Hawkins; great-nieces, Kendall and Reagan Hawkins and many cousins. Friends are welcome Tuesday, April 2, 2019 from 4-8 p.m., at the GILBERT FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, INC., 1638 Lincoln Way, White Oak, (412) 672-6322 Troy J. Gilbert, Director. Funeral service will be held Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at 10 a.m., at the First Christian Church, McKeesport. Ray Beard, Minister will be officiating. Interment will follow at Richland Cemetery, Dravosburg. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the at 412- 261-5040. Condolences may be made at Gilbertfuneralhomeandcrematory.com