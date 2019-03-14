MOUNTJOY LELA MAXINE

Of Sparta, New Jersey, formerly of Chester, WV, passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at the Newton, NJ Medical Center. She was 93. Born in Chester, September 19, 1925, she was the fifth of six children of Charles Oriel and Nellie Adele Calhoon Mansfield. She was preceded in death by her husband, William E. Mountjoy on December 17, 1969. Survivors include a daughter, Sandy Morgan and her husband, Dan, of McDonald, Ohio; son, Rich Mountjoy and his wife, Anne, of Sparta, New Jersey; and her sister, Martha Hudson Goodrich of Jensen Beach, Florida. There are five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. You may view her obituary at DAWSON FUNERAL HOME.

