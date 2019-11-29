|
BACHARACH LENA
Matriarch of the extended Bacharach family of Point Breeze passed away in the comfort of her home, surrounded by family, on November 28, 2019. She was 95 years young, having recently celebrated her birthday on October 3. She was the daughter of Frank and Marguerite Mammolite. Lena was predeceased by her beloved husband, Fritz, to whom she was married for 56 years, her brothers Frank, Albert, and Eugene, and her grandson Nathan. Survivors are her "boys"; John, his wife Martha, and their children, Matt and his wife Amanda, Shelby and her husband Alex, and their daughter, Brighton; David and his partner Genny; Paul, his wife Valerie, and their son Jacob and his husband Trevor; Dan, his wife Leslie, and their children Joe, and Dana; and Philip, his wife Maryann, and their children Grant and his wife Kendal, Grace, Lainne, and Clarke. She is also survived by her dear sister, Rosemarie Shuler and her husband Bob and assorted nieces and nephews. In the last few years of her life, Lena was thrilled to attend the weddings of four of her grandchildren and to welcome the birth of her first great-granddaughter, Brighton. She appreciated the simple things in life, reading, watching cowboy movies (she loved John Wayne, Sam Elliot, and Tom Selleck), listening to music, spending many happy weekends at the cottage in Ligonier, and gardening. She had a green thumb, able to bring the most bedraggled plants back to life and watch them bloom. She often joked that she was the only Italian who couldn't cook, spending time reading a book and forgetting to turn on the oven. Lena worked for many years side-by-side with Fritz at the Evergreen Café, a neighborhood tavern in Point Breeze, laughing and joking with customers. She lived through the cacophony of living in a duplex on Willard Street, with a total of 18 children between the Bacharach family and the Fitzgerald family. Their friends and neighbors spent many enjoyable Christmas Eves at Lena and Fritz's house, the parties lasting well into the early morning hours. She had a wonderful sense of humor and an infectious laugh. We will miss the Mineo's pizza parties at her house as well as 70 years of Christmas morning celebrations, with its crazy amount of food and amazing Bloody Mary's. Lena was a model and inspiration to all who knew her. Lena—Happy trails to you, until we meet again! Friends will be received at JOHN A. FREYVOGEL SONS, INC., 4900 Centre Avenue at Devonshire Street on Saturday from 4-7 p.m. Funeral and interment will be private. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Native American Heritage Association, 12085 Quaal Road, Black Hawk, SD 57718. freyvogelfuneralhome.com