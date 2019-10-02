|
DIXON LENA MARIE
On Saturday, September 28, 2019, age 77 of N. Braddock, PA. Wife of Chester Dixon, Jr.; mother of Keith Knox (Michelle), Curtis Hicks (Kristin) and Robin Hicks; grandmother of Latoyia R. Knox; sister of Frances Sabbath; also survived by a host of other grandchildren, great-grandchildren, family members and friends. Visitation Thursday, 4 to 8 p.m. on October 3, 2019 at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 245 Third Avenue, Rankin, PA 15104 where the funeral service will be held Friday, 11:00 a.m. on October 4, 2019. Interment Monongahela Cemetery. Services of comfort entrusted to WATTS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, INC., 808 Talbot Ave., Braddock, PA 15104 (412) 271-3880.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 2, 2019